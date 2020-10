The Kills (Allison Mosshart and Jamie Hince) have announced they’ll release a collection of B-sides and rarities.

Little Bastards (the name is partially due to the moniker of an early drum machine they once used) drops December 11th and features covers, bonus tracks, and more, recorded between 2002 and 2009.

Check out this demo of a previously unreleased song called “Raise Me” from 2009…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream