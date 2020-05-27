For the Louisville Music COVIDiary today we feature a singer/songwriter named Zachary James who wrote the song “She” while in quarantine. He also gives us an update on how he’s doing during this strange time and how music is getting him through it. Zach is currently recording some demos at La La Land Studio in Louisville.

Zach also does covers by request every “Sunday Funday” on his Instagram page.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.