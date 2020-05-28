If a couple plays together, do they stay together? Apparently so! Kendra Villiger and her husband Colin LaMure are known as Villa Mure and they play together very well with their drummer Jordan Hubbard. Social isolation is not keeping them from releasing new music and their new album Push & Pull Part 1 is out now with Part 2 due in August of this year. It’s bluesy psychedelic rock with long jams, great vocals, and wicked guitar playing. Check out “Don’t Give It A Name” recorded live in their living room.

Welcome to The Louisville Music COVIDiary, a web series that highlights our City’s amazing and talented musicians as they deal with the effects of the COVID19 Pandemic. Because of the forced closure of our music venues and other places for artists to perform, many musicians are left without much needed income and disconnected from their audiences and each other. In this series, we have asked musicians to send us their homemade music videos as a way to stay connected in this strange and uncertain time.

If you’d like to participate please upload your video to Youtube then send the link to Laura Shine at lshine@wfpk.org.