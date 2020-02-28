Super fun Louisville band The Low Glow released their video for the title track of their new EP “High 5” and deserve a high 5 for it. By combining the quick-fire imaginations of accomplished jamsmiths Joe Bowers (guitar) and Woody Woodmansee (keys) with the solid rhythms of Jason Logsdon (bass) and Brian Payne(drums) and then wrapping it up with the soulful coziness of Jason Logsdon’s lead vocals you get The Low Glow. They will have their EP release party at Mellwood Tavern on April 4th.