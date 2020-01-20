The Mowgli’s have returned with Fighting With Yourself, a single that finds Katie Earl taking the lead in the band for the first time after a lineup change. She and guitarist Josh Hogan jump on the phone with Kyle Meredith to discuss a band that’s been in flux a few times before, the feelings of starting over, and how it all relates to the new track. The three also discuss their 2019 EP American Feelings, Normal Rockwell, writing the Big City Greens theme song, and guesting on Sesame Street Helpsters. Katie also gives us the scoop on their followup single, a song called Wasting Time, and touring with New Politics and Plain White T’s.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.