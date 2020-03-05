The Naked and Famous guest on the latest Kyle Meredith with… to discuss their latest release, Recover, a record that finds them becoming a duo once again after a decade of various lineups, while collaborating with new blood in order to find new sounds. Alisa Xayalith and Thom Powers expand on the the LP’s darker patches that make up the songs, including Powers having a near-death experience after a bout of sepsis, and the moment that love meets mortality. And with their debut album Passive Me Aggressive You turning ten this year, we also hear about the importance of that breakthrough record in their lives and plans to celebrate.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.