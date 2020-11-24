The National released their self-titled debut album 20 years ago, and they are celebrating the anniversary with a round of reissues. Listeners can can expect remasters of 2001’s The National, 2003’s Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers, and 2004’s Cherry Tree EP. The band saw their major breakthrough with 2005’s Alligator, and these reissues display the band’s indie foundation.

Pre-orders for CDs and vinyl editions are live now, and member’s of The National‘s Cherry Tree fan club will be able to order the exclusive split-color vinyl versions of the reissues. The 20th anniversary reissues are due out February 26th, 2021.