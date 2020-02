Songs For Australia is a compilation of cover songs spearheaded by siblings Angus and Julia Stone to benefit efforts in recovery from the catastrophic bushfires that have ravaged their homeland. Due March 5th the album will feature the likes of Kurt Vile, Martha Wainwright, Damien Rice and others, as well as The National, who contributed this take on INXS‘ classic tune from 1987…

