Apparently The Offspring were as mesmerized by the documentary Tiger King as the rest of us!

The guys have recorded a version of “Here Kitty Kitty”, the tune that Joe Exotic “sang” in the doc (it was later revealed to actually be performed by the Clinton Johnson Band), to further torment his nemesis, Carole Baskin.

Let’s just say it involves people in tiger costumes and skateboarding, and it is fantastic…

