He’s a one man band because, when you’re Buddy Crime, you ARE the band. Buddy Crime is the solo project of Louisville artist William Carpenter. Musically, it’s dance-floor-ready electro-pop. Funky beats with booming synth sounds, topped with his seductive and often sarcastic vocals.

Known for his over the top live performances, it’s rarely contained to the stage. He dances like a madman while performing, often taking it all into the crowd. (See above photo) You can catch his next high energy set at Zanzabar this Friday (3/6). He’s appearing with fellow Louisvillians Wombo as they celebrate the release of their new album. It’s guaranteed to be crazy dance party. For a little preview, check out the track, The Real World. This is Buddy Crime, The Opening Act!

More info: Facebook Bandcamp Instagram

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:00 AM