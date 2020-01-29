They’re a band on a mission. Through the power of their music, CHAI wants to dismantle and subvert notions of cuteness that they feel are so repressive in their homeland, Japan. Their music is a sleek mashup of pop, punk, R&B, funk, rock, and hip-hop infused into irresistibly strong rhythmic sounds. The four member all female band describes themselves as a new exciting onna-band : “new exciting woman band” or “NEO”. They aim to redefine the definition of kawaii (“cute”) as “neo kawaii”. Identical twins MANA and KANA started the band in 2012, adding schoolmates YUNA and YUUKI.

They are currently touring the US, making their first Louisville appearance with Whitney at Headliners on Friday (1/30). WFPK is proud to present the show. For a little preview, check out their song, CHOOSE GO!, from their latest album, PUNK. This is CHAI, The Opening Act!

