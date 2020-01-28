Their sound is the result of the blend of Hammond B3 organ, mixed with tasty guitar lines & old-school style pocket drumming. The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio is a 21st century contemporary soul jazz-funk outfit based in Seattle. The group features Delvon Lamarr on Hammond B-3, Jimmy James on guitar, and Steven Sandifer on drums. The band’s music is rhythm-based and rooted in the 1960s and 1970s soul-jazz, funk and blues styles, reminiscent of Booker T. & the M.G.’s.

The trio, also known as DLO3, is known for their engaging live shows. You can see and hear for yourself tonight (1/28) at the Mercury Ballroom. They will be opening for Lettuce, and WFPK is proud to present the show! For a tasty preview, check out their new single, Fo Sho. This is the Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:00 AM