J.S. Ondara grew up in Nairobi, Kenya, listening to American and British rock and roll on the radio. At age 17, he stumbled upon Bob Dylan after learning that it was Dylan, not Guns and Roses, that had written Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door. It was then that his musical calling came into focus. Although his family couldn’t afford a guitar, he still had big dreams of becoming a musician in the U.S. It was in 2013, out of his love for Dylan he moved to Minnesota… in the middle of winter. At the time, he didn’t even play an instrument.

It was after teaching himself how to play guitar, and putting lyrics to music that he recorded and released his debut album, Tales of America, to well-deserved critical acclaim. The Grammy-nominated record is his sincere perspective and observation of America.

Ondara will be appearing tonight (3/10) at the KFC Yum! Center opening for The Lumineers. Mt. Joy is also on the bill, and WFPK is proud to present the show! For a taste of his album, check out the song, American Dream. This is J.S. Ondara, The Opening Act!

