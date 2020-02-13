She’s a vital part of the creative artist community in her native Chicago. Jamila Woods is not only a singer-songwriter, but educator, award-winning poet, and activist as well. She applies the latter two outlets to her modern, soul-rooted R&B. She tempers sharp and powerful lyrics with a sweet melodic voice. Her work focuses on themes of Black ancestry, Black feminism, and Black identity. Her inspirations include Toni Morrison, Erykah Badu and Kendrick Lamar. She raised her profile through collaborations with the likes of Macklemore & Ryan Lewis and Chance the Rapper. As a solo artist, she specializes in an accessible, non-commercial form of R&B that is rooted in soul and wholly modern.

You can catch this amazing artist on Monday, February 17th at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall appearing with Raphael Saadiq on his Jimmy Lee Tour. WFPK is proud to sponsor the show! For a preview taste, check out her song Betty, a nod to Betty Davis, the pioneering funk musician who was also briefly married to Miles Davis in the late ’60s. This is Jamila Woods, The Opening Act!

