Initially, Jaye Jayle was the folk-and blues-tinged alter ego solo project of Young Widows’ singer/guitarist Evan Patterson. It soon grew into a band that took its gritty version of Americana into wide-ranging and gripping directions. Formed in late 2013, the project expanded its sound to include atmospheric passages and synth-driven rock as well as folk- and blues-influenced fare. Joining Evan are bandmates Todd Cook on bass, Neal Argabright on drums and Corey Smith on other instrumentation to create haunted, ominous garage-minded indie rock.

You’ll have the chance to catch the Louisville based band at Headliners this Friday, January 24 appearing with June 44. Fellow Louisvillians Parlour are also on the bill. For a preview, check out the track Ode to Betsy. This is Jaye Jayle, The Opening Act!

More info: Bandcamp Instagram Twitter Facebook

