L.A. Edwards is the music of Luke Andrew Edwards. Hailing from South California, his songs are a new take on the classic Laurel Canyon sound of the seventies, reminiscent of artists like Jackson Browne and The Eagles. For the band’s debut record, True Blue, Edwards hooked up with Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers bassist Ron Blair to handle studio production. The result is an outstanding album that sounds fresh yet comfortably familiar.

You can catch Edwards this Wednesday (2/22) at Headliners, appearing with Amanda Shires on her Atmosphereless Tour. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show! For a preview, check out the track, Louisiana, from the debut album. This is L.A. Edwards, The Opening Act!

More info: Official Instagram Bandcamp Facebook

>

Catch The Opening Act every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 10:00 AM