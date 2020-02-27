Letters of Acceptance are an indie guitar pop quartet with roots in Lexington and Louisville, KY. It began many years ago as a series of unfinished recordings and occasional collaborations between Clinton Harlin Newman and John Harlan Norris. Upon returning to their native Kentucky after several years in New York, the project picked up where it left off. Recording commenced in Clint’s Louisville attic studio and they began playing a small number of acoustic duo shows in the summer of 2017. They later added Tim Welch on drums and Scott Whiddon on bass to complete the lineup. LOA began releasing an ongoing series of recordings and playing full band shows beginning in fall 2018.

You can catch them this Friday (2/28) at Odeon appearing with Mark Charles (Vandaveer) and His Most Honorable Band. Here’s a little preview with their track, Lexington Nights. This is Letters of Acceptance, The Opening Act!

