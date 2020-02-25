Local H is known for their blistering live shows and for pioneering the two-man band set-up. Front man Scott Lucas covers both guitar and bass through an extra pickup in his guitar and drummer Ryan Harding pounds out the rest of the sound. Since forming in the late 80s, the band has continued to turn out a non-stop blast of straight-up, hooky, guitar-heavy rock songs. Their widely praised 1998 concept album, Pack Up the Cats, earned a spot in SPIN magazine’s top 20 albums of that year.

You’ll be able to catch them this Wednesday (2/26) at the Mercury Ballroom. They are currently appearing with fellow 90s alt-rock vets Soul Asylum on their Dead Letter Tour. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. They are gearing up to release their 9th studio album, Lifers, on April 10th. For a preview taste, check out the track, Innocents. This is Local H, The Opening Act!

