When Hurricane, WV native Scott T. Smith first arrived in town, something clicked. Upon first meeting Ben Sollee, who he now calls friend and musical collaborator, Scott knew there was something special about Louisville, which he now calls home. The city has embraced him as well. He’s quickly become an integral part of the local music scene. When describing his sound to Insider Louisville’s Sara Havens, he says, “I’d say I’m very much […] geographically pegged. I love older country music, soul, and blues – so for me, the music sounds like Charley Pride and Bill Withers sat down and had a conversation.”

We’d have to agree, and it’s his amazing voice that pulls you in. He’s just released his debut EP, Wanted Man on sonaBLAST! Records. It was recorded at La La Land and produced by Ben Sollee. You can catch Scott this Thursday at Headliners, appearing with Martin Sexton. WFPK is proud to be presenting the show. For a preview taste, check out his song, Peacemaker, from the new record. This is Scott T Smith, The Opening Act!

More info: Facebook Bandcamp Instagram YouTube sonaBLAST!

<a href="http://scotttsmith.bandcamp.com/album/wanted-man">Wanted Man by Scott T. Smith</a>

