Taco Mouth is the brainchild of Erica Sellers, who grew up in Louisville, KY. After playing in several bands, she decided to start one of her own. With her friend Angie Lese, they started the band called CatFight. Later, the two relocated to Nashville and formed The Dead Deads. After leaving that group, Taco Mouth was formed in 2017. Citing influences like The Ramones, Runaways, The Clash, Kinks, MC5 and Yeah Yeah Yeahs, they deliver a sound that is in your face punk rock with plenty of indie rock hooks.

As good luck would have it, you can catch the band in action this Friday the 13th at Kaiju appearing with Vice Tricks (joining us for Live Lunch this week!) and Lavacado. It’s guaranteed to be a wild cocktail-fueled evening of indie punk rock. For a preview blast, check out their song You Say. This is Taco Mouth, This is Taco Mouth, The Opening Act!

