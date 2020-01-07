The Whiskey Riders deliver a hard-hitting cocktail with a mix of Americana, Blues, Bluegrass and Southern Rock. Formed in 2009, the current lineup of the Louisville band includes vocalist Alissa Grace, with Johnny Goebel- Vocals/Banjo/Guitar/Keys, Chase of Spades – Lead Guitar, G- Drums on percussion and Bryan Brutal Bass on, you guessed it, bass.

You can catch the band in action on Saturday, January 11 at Headliners appearing with Further South and Jacob Resch. For a sneak preview of what you’ll hear, check out their hard-driving single, Train Wreck. This is The Whiskey Riders, The Opening Act!

