They’re not your typical bluegrass band. Nor do they want to be. Since forming in 2007, Town Mountain has been reshaping the strict genre, and quit worrying about appealing to only one certain audience. Their music is a mix of first and second generation of bluegrass spiced with country, and old school rock ‘n’ roll with a honky-tonk edge. Influences run the gamut from Jerry Garcia, to Willie, Waylon, Merle, and Springsteen. The group has earned raves for their hard-driving sound and rowdy, energetic live performances.

You can witness for yourself this Thursday (1/16) at Old Forrester’s Paristown Hall, opening for Greensky Bluegrass. WFPK is proud to present the show! Check out their song, Down Low, featuring their good friend Tyler Childers. It’s just a taste of what you’ll hear Thursday. This is Town Mountain, The Opening Act!

