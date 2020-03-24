Even though we can’t be face to snout for The Paws Report, we can still have it on the radio and show you the picture of our star for today’s segment: Grover! He’s a beautiful three-year-old American English Coonhound with a tail that never stops wagging. This happy boy came to the Kentucky Humane Society from an overcrowded shelter. Now he’s ready for a forever home! Grover loves to play and his favorite game is fetch. He will do anything if a rubber ball is involved! Grover is a large dog and likes to express himself in big ways, so we recommend a home with older children. He would love a family that is active and has the time to play and teach him new things. Grover would be thrilled to be the newest addition to your family, so come meet him today although be sure to call first as we have certain policies in place to keep you and our staff safe. Grover is neutered, micro-chipped and up-to-date on vaccinations. To learn more about Grover and our adoption policies, please contact our East Campus location at 502-272-1070 or visit kyhumane.org.

