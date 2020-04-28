Today on The Paws Report with The Kentucky Humane Society at 3:30 pm:

Meet big, beautiful, bodacious Duchess! This Rottweiler is 100 pounds of pure sweetness. This happy-go-lucky hippo loves everyone she meets, and in her previous home, she lived with other dogs as well as children. Sadly, her previous family couldn’t keep her because of breed restrictions in their rental apartment, so they brought her to the Kentucky Humane Society. Duchess’s foster family reports that her favorite activities are napping on the couch, enjoying the sun in the back yard, and going for short walks and car rides. Duchess arrived at the Kentucky Humane Society heartworm positive, so she underwent heartworm treatment, but now she’s ready for her forever home. KHS adoption centers remain closed due to the pandemic, but KHS is offering pet adoptions by appointment after applications have been submitted online and approved. To learn how to adopt, visit www.kyhumane.org/adopt/how-to-adopt.

We will also discuss:

– The Kentucky Humane Society’s Healthy Pets Clinic reopened this week to provide flea/tick/heartworm preventives and dewormer to current clients. New clients are not being accepted at this time, and the clinic is not offering vaccines, pet exams or diagnostics. Learn more at www.kyhumane.org/healthy-pets-clinic.

– Also, the KHS COVID-19 Pet Food Bank continues, but we have moved to an appointment-based model. People can call the Pet Help Line at 502-509-4738 for more information.