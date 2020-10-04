Chrissie Hynde gives Kyle Meredith a call to talk about the new Pretenders record, Hate For Sale, which as she says, could have been a double album and may look to do something with the remaining songs. Hynde talks about writing with her touring guitarist, James Walbourne, looking back to the 50s and 60s for their sound, and the return of original drummer Martin Chambers. The legendary songwriter goes on to speak about hate as a strong word, love as a drug addiction, and her Bob Dylan quarantine covers series.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.