The Raconteurs are not only releasing a Spotify-only EP this week, it will be accompanied by a documentary as well!

Live at Electric Lady comes out this Friday at 10AM ET and will feature interviews and concert footage, and as you can see from the trailer they shared, a Richard Hell and the Voidoids cover will also be involved…

The Raconteurs have also curated a Spotify playlist of their music you can check out here…

