It’s hard to type when you’re jumping up and down in excitement, but who could blame us with this news?

The Replacements will release a deluxe box set of their much-loved 1987 album Pleased to Meet Me October 9th that will feature 29 previously unreleased tracks from the Paul Westerberg-led band, including their final recordings with guitarist, Bob Stinson.

The collection will be presented in three CDs and one 12-inch vinyl record. The first CD features the original album along with B-sides and rarities, plus a Jimmy Iovine remix of the classic “Can’t Hardly Wait”. The second disc captures the 1986 recording sessions at Minneapolis’ Blackberry Way Studios, including 15 demos, 11 of which are previously unreleased recordings. The first seven of these are the last to feature all four original Replacements members. The other demos find the band recording as a trio — Westerberg, bassist Tommy Stinson, and drummer Chris Mars. The final 23 tracks contained on Disc Three include 13 newly revealed rough mixes of the majority of Pleased to Meet Me.

The Pleased to Meet Me deluxe box also includes a 12×12 hardcover book with rare pictures and a history of the album from Trouble Boys: The Trust Story of the Replacements author Bob Mehr. Special packages for sale via Rhino Record’s online store include a T-shirt, tote bag, bumper sticker, placemat, and a cassette recording of a complete Westerberg interview from the era.

Check out this “Rough Mix” of “Never Mind”…

