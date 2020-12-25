James Mercer sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Shins’ new single, Great Divide, how it musically conjures nostalgia and futurism, and how he’s slowly been closing the musical gap between The Shins and Broken Bells. Mercer also gives us his hopes for a 20th anniversary edition of Oh Inverted World, if we should expect a new Shins album anytime soon, the update on the nearly finished LP from Broken Bells, and his recent work with Bruce Hornsby.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.