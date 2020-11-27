Chicago rockers The Smashing Pumpkins are back with their 11th studio album CYR. The brand new double album is the second installment of the Shiny and Oh So Bright series, following 2018’s No Past. No Future. No Sun. Founding member Billy Corgan spoke about the album with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, explaining how the band has “gone back to just being ourselves.” He said, “We’re good pop assassins, and I think as long as we’re sort of in that space, we’re good.”

The 20-track sequel is not the first time the unit has released a double album. Their iconic 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was their first double album, and it is getting it’s own 33-track sequel next year. They’ve given us plenty to listen to in the meantime with CYR. Check out the track list and listen on Spotify here!