Blitz Vega is the new duo featuring The Smiths co-founder Andy Rourke and KAV, formerly of The Happy Mondays. The fellas spoke with Kyle Meredith about coming together after Rourke lost D.A.R.K. (and The Cranberries) frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan and the tone that her passing added to these new sessions. We hear what brought on their psychedelic sound (Rourke – “It was the mushrooms!”) and the magic they found within the equipment they used, which included the Ziggy Stardust mixing board and Abbey Road studios. The two also outline their next releases and documentary of their beginnings.

Listen to the interview above and check out the tracks below.