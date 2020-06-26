Jesper Anderberg of The Sounds speaks with Kyle Meredith about Things We Do For Love, the Swedish band’s first album since 2013. Anderberg discusses the importance of taking a few years away from the band in order to keep it going, knowing their sound and what fans expect, and taking care of their legacy. The guitarist/keyboardist also talks about how vibe plays a big part in their songwriting, citing the Blade Runner soundtrack as a favorite, and using darkness as a writing tool.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.