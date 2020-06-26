In the Studio
June 26, 2020

Jesper Anderberg of The Sounds speaks with Kyle Meredith about Things We Do For Love, the Swedish band’s first album since 2013. Anderberg discusses the importance of taking a few years away from the band in order to keep it going, knowing their sound and what fans expect, and taking care of their legacy. The guitarist/keyboardist also talks about how vibe plays a big part in their songwriting, citing the Blade Runner soundtrack as a favorite, and using darkness as a writing tool.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.

Kyle Meredith
By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.