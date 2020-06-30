Louisville band The Southern Harmony Brotherhood mostly do Black Crowes songs but have a few originals too. The most recent one is penned by guitarist Brian Segal called “Shelter With You”. Brian’s wife was diagnosed back in March with breast cancer just as the shelter at home order was given in Louisville. He was not allowed to go to the hospital with her during her chemo treatments so to cheer her up, he wrote this song for her to listen to during her treatments. She did and it was truly the one thing that got her through it.