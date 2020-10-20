2021 will finally bring a new album from The Staves!

The Stavely-Taylor sisters (Emily, Jessica, and Camilla) will release Good Woman February 5th following a period of turmoil in their personal lives. The band took an extended break in 2018 after the sudden death of their mother, which came just weeks after the passing of their grandmother. Then one of the sisters suffered the end of a long-term relationship– all of which, we’re sure, will influence the LP.

Check out the lovely title track…

