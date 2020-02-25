In honor of the 50th anniversary of The Stooges‘ seminal album Fun House, Rolling Stone is reporting the announcement of not only a massive vinyl album set, but also a special exhibition coming to Third Man Records in Detroit.

The collection will boast a whopping 15 LPs, plus a live performance and two 7″ singles. The 50th anniversary box set comes out July 17th and the exhibit runs from July 17th to August 7th.

Until then, enjoy the opening track from Fun House, “Down on the Street”…

