The Struts will release a new album next week with some special friends along for the ride!

Strange Days drops October 16th and features musical assists from Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello as well as Robbie Williams.

But this new single features Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott and guitarist Phil Collen— in fact this clip includes part of Struts frontman Luke Spiller‘s phone call to Elliott, asking for the latter’s help for a “big fat chorus.”

“When Luke called me up, I said yes before I even knew what he wanted,” Elliott said in a statement. “I’ve been a massive fan of the band since I first heard them, so it’s not just a pleasure, it’s an honor to be part of this ‘born-in-Covid’ album, and what a song! Makes me feel like a kid again every time I hear it!”

Give a listen to the raucous “I Hate How Much I Want You”…

