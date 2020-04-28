How would you like to see all of the 13 Triple Crown Winners from Derby’s past race each other? The race will be Sir Barton from 1919 to Justify from 2018 and the other winners in between and visually very cool! Virtual Kentucky Derby at Home will be this Saturday, May 2 which would have been the 146th Run for The Roses which has been postponed to September 5th. The Oaks Race will be on September 4th, 2020, too. I’m still betting on Secretariat! There will also be a “My Old Kentucky Home” sing-a-long! Here are the details from the Kentucky Derby Facebook page and how you can participate:

Join us Saturday, May 2nd as we celebrate the first Saturday in May with a day-long virtual #KyDerbyAtHome party to raise $2 million for COVID-19 emergency relief efforts.

The day will feature the Kentucky Derby: Triple Crown Showdown as the 13 Triple Crown horses will face-off under the Twin Spires in a virtual race on NBC from 3-6 pm ET.

The day is designed to encourage the perfect interactive Kentucky Derby party at home. Churchill Downs will join the Kentucky Derby Museum and other partners to offer virtual tours, Derby cocktail and fascinator-making instructions, ideas for party decorations, kids’ crafts, Derby-inspired recipes, an at-home Derby fashion contest and much more.

Starting on April 30th, return here to donate to support COVID-19 relief & pick the winner for a chance to win the Ultimate Kentucky Derby Experience.

Check back for exciting updates to the schedule. All times are subject to change and are ET.