Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter, the dynamic married couple who perform as The War and Treaty, have announced a new album is coming this fall!

Hearts Town comes out September 25th and will feature musical assists from Jason Isbell, Jerry Douglas, and Chris Eldridge from Punch Brothers.

The first single is a very personal one, as Michael Trotter shares:

“After years of falling in and out of financial and mental depression, I had finally had enough. I was ready to take my own life. But in my darkest moment, where I was ready right then and there to end it all, my wife Tanya asked one last thing of me: “Just give me five more minutes. Stay with me. Just five more minutes to love you.” And something in her eyes, something in her hands convinced me to give her that five more minutes.”

Check out sweetly hopeful “Five More Minutes”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream