We are anxiously awaiting the arrival of The War on Drugs‘ new live album and not only have they shared another track from it, the band has also announced a new podcast!

Live Drugs comes out November 20th and The Super High Quality Podcast will have four installments that will air weekly starting on Monday, November 23rd.

Our latest taste of the forthcoming live album is a tune the band have been playing in concert for several years– Warren Zevon‘s “Accidentally Like a Martyr”, from Zevon’s classic 1978 album, Excitable Boy.

Check out the Live Drugs version below…

