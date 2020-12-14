The White Stripes digitally released The White Stripes Greatest Hits earlier this month, and have followed the collection with the digital release of Rare B-Sides. The compilation includes non-album singles, acoustic arrangements, and live performances from the duo. They have also re-uploaded their only SNL appearance (from 2002) performing “Dead Leaves and the Dirty Ground” and “We’re Going to Be Friends” to YouTube.

Continuing the trip down memory lane, The White Stripes have also made their live album Live at 40 Watt available via Bandcamp. Proceeds for Live at 40 Watt benefit the voter participation advocacy group Fair Fight, founded by Stacey Abrams.

A physical release of The White Stripes Greatest Hits on CD and vinyl formats is set for February 12th, 2021.

Watch the unearthed Saturday Night Live Performances here!