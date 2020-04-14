The fictional band from the 1996 Tom Hanks hit “That Thing You Do” will reunite this week for a very special cause!

All of “The Wonders” band members (Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech, Steve Zahn and Ethan Embry) as well as co-star Liv Tyler will host a “community watch party” of the film with live stream commentary on YouTube this Friday at 7PM EST.

Embry posted on Instagram that the event was planned in order “to raise money for MusicCares COVID-19 relief fund, in honor of Adam Schlesinger, who wrote and recorded the title song and sadly, passed away last week due to COVID-19.”

It’s gonna be stuck in your head anyway, so you may as well get ready with this…

