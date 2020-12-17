Romy, one-third of The xx, sat down with Kyle Meredith to discuss her debut solo single, Lifetime, and upcoming solo album. The English indie artist tells us how working with pop songwriters on other projects, set a direction for the music she’s making now, going from the heartbreak songs of her other band to dance-driven positivity that we hear on this lead single, and how the pandemic has lead her to write about seeking connection. Of the artists that she’s written for, Romy tells us about co-writing Dua Lipa’s “Electricity,” working with Kalela, and taking advice from Sia.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.