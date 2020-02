Kristin Hersh has announced that she and bandmates David Narcizo and Bernard George will release their first Throwing Muses album in seven years! Called Sun Racket it’s due to come out this spring. Hersh also has a new memoir coming out this year called Live Donuts, Bait.

Their last album Purgatory/Paradise came out in 2013 and here’s one of the tracks from it, “Sunray Venus”…

