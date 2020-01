Thundercat (aka Stephen Lee Bruner) is releasing his first album in two years this spring! It Is What It Is comes out April 3rd and features the likes of Childish Gambino, Ty Dolla $ign and Kamasi Washington. On this first single Thundercat is joined by The Internet‘s Steve Lacy, as well as funk luminary Steve Arrington. Give a listen to “Black Qualls”…

