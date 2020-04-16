Today is Public Radio Music Day! Stations around the country are celebrating the role Public Radio plays in the music world locally and nationally. We’ll have special features and exclusive performances throughout today! Please support WFPK at 502-814-6565 or here with a donation of any amount. Thank you!

6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – WFPK’s Music Mix with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Raphael Saadiq & Remembering John Prine

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.