6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 pm – 3 pm – Otis Junior

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – WFPK’s Music Mix

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Social Distancing on a Desert Island and RIP Paul K.

In light of the global pandemic, Jim and Greg are encouraging listeners to practice social distancing. They’ll be sharing a fresh batch of Desert Island Jukebox picks, music that seems particularly well suited to the moment we’re in. Greg also bids farewell to the late singer and songwriter Paul K. of Paul K. & the Weathermen.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.