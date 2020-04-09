6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 pm – 3 pm – Otis Junior

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – WFPK’s Music Mix

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Review Roundup & The Masked Marauders

Spring is here, and it’s time to get caught up with some of the new releases of the season. From comeback kids to buzzworthy new artists, Jim and Greg have you covered. Plus, we revisit the“best”supergroup of all time 50 years later, The Masked Marauders .

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.