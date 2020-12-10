IT’S NEW MEMBER DECEMBER! 5 BUCKS A MONTH OR ANY AMOUNT TO SUPPORT YOUR LISTENING AT 502-814-6565!

THROWBACK THURSDAY: Songs from 1990!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 – 11 pm)

Radiohead’s Kid A & the Story of Sex Pistols’ Manager Malcolm McLaren

Following up the guitar masterpiece of OK Computer, Radiohead threw the music world for a loop with Kid A. Twenty years after it’s release hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot talk with author Steven Hyden about how the album was made and its lasting impact. They also discuss the life and career of the Sex Pistols and New York Dolls manager Malcolm McLaren.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.