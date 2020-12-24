–BIG TINY DESK HOLIDAY SPECIAL (6-7 am)

Celebrate the season with amazing holiday performances from The Tiny Desk Concert series including Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Steve Martin, Hanson, The Polyphonic Spree and more!

–WINTERSONG w/Stacy Owen (7-9 AM)

Grab your morning coffee and tune in for songs about the cold from Ingrid Michaelson, Fleet Foxes, Over the Rhine and more!

–A CHRISTMAS GIFT FOR YOU (9 -10 am)

The inside story behind this 1963 album featuring performances by The Ronettes, The Crystals, Darlene Love and Bob B. Soxx and the Blue Jeans that raised the bar for pop/rock arrangements of classic holiday songs.

—-WINTERLUDE: SOLSTICE, XMAS, HANUKKAH & KWANZA (10 am -12 pm)

American Routes serves up classic songs to celebrate all the winter holidays plus a visit to South Louisiana’s Christmas Eve bonfires lighting the way for Papa Noel along the Mississippi River.

–MILLENNIUM SOUL CHRISTMAS (12-2 pm)

Benny Harris takes you on a holiday journey where Neo Soul/R&B and Hip Hop meet Reggae, Afrobeats, Electronica and more!

–ALL SONGS CONSIDERED FOR THE HOLIDAYS (2-3 pm)

For this holiday party, Bob and Robin return to the cozy cabin where it all began. The special guests include Taylor Swift, Jenny Lewis, Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Lucy Dacus and more. What could possibly go wrong?

–ROOTS ‘N’ BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY W/ Michael Young (3-6 pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

Kyle chats with Leslie Odom Jr. about his new Christmas album!

–JAZZ INTERPRETATIONS OF CHRISTMAS w/Jim Raposa (7-10 pm)

Holiday tunes from jazz heavyweights like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Count Basie and more!

–SOUND OPINIONS HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA (10-11 pm)

Sound Opinions hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot welcome our crate-digging Kris Kringle, Andy Cirzan to share great holiday songs that aren’t played-out.

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.