Listen for each host’s top picks for 2020!

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 – 12 pm)

Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight, Kyle shares his Top 10 of 2020 featuring appearances by My Morning Jacket, Waxahatchee, Soccer Mommy, Beabadoobee, and The Chicks

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 9:30 pm)

–INTERVIEW w/ PATRICK HALLAHAN (9:30 – 10:10)

WFPK’s Kyle Meredith talks to My Morning Jacket drummer Patrick Hallahan and spins some MMJ before the concert begins. Patrick recalls the bands’ state of mind before the 2017 NYE show and gives us a peak at future plans!

NYE BROADCAST (10:00 pm–12:30 am)

Your stay-at-home NYE includes an exclusive broadcast of My Morning Jacket’s 2017 NYE show at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, CO!

WFPK Overnight (12:30 – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.