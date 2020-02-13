6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Jamila Woods gets the spotlight. She’s opening for Raphael Saadiq at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall on Monday, February 17!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we love more than we can say…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Post Animal.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

King Crimson, R.I.P. Andy Gill of Gang of Four

King Crimson is a legendary progressive rock band that has evolved through the decades in innovative, and sometimes surprising ways. This week, Greg and Jim explore the constant evolution of the classic band that refuses to rest on its laurels. Plus, Jim and Greg pay tribute to Gang of Four guitarist Andy Gill, dead at the age of 64.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.